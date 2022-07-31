Ex-TMC leader says, Partha Chatterjee knew of corruption in education dept, took no action

Partha Chatterjee was aware of massive corruption in the education sector, but he did nothing about it, according to Baisakhi Banerjee, a former general secretary of the West Bengal College and Universities Professor’s Association (WBCUPA).

She claimed that she had reported multiple instances of people in the Education Ministry taking money, but Chatterjee did nothing to stop them. Baisakhi added, ‘Partha Chatterjee was a vindictive man.’

Baisakhi added that while Partha Chatterjee was the education minister, he made a deal with the governor who was also the chancellor. According to Baisakhi, Partha Chatterjee made sure that his corrupt practises were not curbed so long as the governor served as chancellor.

Partha Chatterjee requested that Baisakhi appoint a woman to the Urdu department at Calcutta University in 2017, according to Baisakhi. ‘She had no job application and neither was any job post available at that time, but he asked me to make a document with a backdate. He told me that the Raj Bhawan will be in control if I do so,’ said Baisakhi. When the incident occurred, Keshari Nath Tripathi was the governor of West Bengal.