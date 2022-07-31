Fuel prices for the month of August announced

Muscat: The National Subsidy System (NSS) in Oman has announced the fuel prices for the month of August. As per the Royal directive issued during the Cabinet meeting on November 9, it was decided to cap fuel prices in line with the rating of October 2021. The government will bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2022.

The revised fuel price for the month of August:

1. M91 at 229 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 239 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 258 baisa per litre