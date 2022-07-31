Here is the recipe of Dahi Bread Upma

There are many staples in Indian morning meals. Others of us like parathas, some like poha, some just plain bread, and some like chai. However, a lot of us find solace in a platter of delicious upma and a cup of tea. This well-known morning dish from South India is generally prepared with suji, spices, and water. It is utterly satisfying, and one may pack it and consume it whenever they choose.

Since this dish is well-known all over the nation, many people have experimented with and created their own upmas. We can enjoy a wide variety of upma recipes as a result. So, in order to introduce you to yet another such variation, here is a brand-new bread dahi upma recipe. Chef Ranveer Brar created the recipe. Chef Ranveer regularly shares delectable recipes on social media; this dahi bread upma is one of his most recent creations.

The components for this recipe are bread and dahi, as the name would imply. This recipe serves as a suitable stand-in if you are out of suji. To make this, you only need a few simple items. Additionally, you also get the classic upma’s soft texture. The recipe is provided below:

Ingredients:

· 6-7 chopped bread pieces

· 2 tbsp Curd

· Water

· Salt to taste

· 3 tbsp Oil

· 1 tsp Mustard Seeds

· 1 tsp Whole Urad Dal

· 1 tsp Chana Dal

· 1.5 tbsp Peanut

· 1 sprig Curry Leaves

· 1 inch chopped ginger

· 2-3 fresh Green/Red chillies

· 1 medium Onion

· 1/2 medium tomato

· 1 tbsp Ghee

· 2 tbsp Coriander Leaves – roughly torn

Method:

In a bowl, mix curd, water, and salt. Slices of bread should now be added and set aside. Heat the oil in a kadai, then add the whole urad dal, chana dal, peanuts, and fry for one minute. Next, add the curry leaves, ginger, green chilies, and chopped onion and stir once more. After properly mixing the salt and water, add the soaked bread. Add tomatoes and ghee after another two minutes of cooking, then decorate with coriander leaves. Enjoy after adding chutney and sev as a garnish!