Indian Railways adds additional coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add additional coaches in several trains. A total of 83 coaches will be added 41 trains. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush.

These trains connect various states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. These additional coaches will be added from August 1.

List of trains:

Train No. 22481/22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur Rail Service will have 2 extra Third AC and 2 additional Second Sleeper Class coaches from August 1 to August 31.

Train No. 12479/12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Rail Service will have an addition of 2 Third AC and 2 Second Sleeper Class Coaches from August 3 to September 2.

Temporary increase of 2-second sleeper class coaches in train number 22471/22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner train service from August 1 to August 31.

Temporary addition of 2 Second Sleeper Class Coaches in Train No. 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rail Service from August 1 to August 31.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Rail Service will have an extra Third AC and an additional Second Sleeper Class Coach from August 2 to August 31.

Temporary increase of 1 Third AC economy class coach in train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service from August 3 to August 31.

Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service will have additional 2 Third AC and 4-second sleeper class coaches from August 1 to August 28.

Temporary increase of 1 Third AC and 4 Second Sleeper class coaches in Train No. 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train service from August 1 to August 31.