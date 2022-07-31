Mahzooz Draw: 34 lucky participants win 1000,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 34 lucky winners won 100,000 UAE dirhams in the 87th weekly draw of Mahzooz. They will get 29,411 UAE dirhams each. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers are 11, 12, 13, 21, 23.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Vinu and Maniraj from India and Jovan from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 17345397, 17329933, 17305987 respectively.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the full list of Indian medal winners

1674 participants won 350 UAE dirhams by matching three of five winning numbers. Muhammed with raffle number 16904774 has won 1 kilogram gold in the ‘Golden Summer Draw’. 1712 winners won prizes in the 87th weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,885,900.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.