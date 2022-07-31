Strong earthquake hits Nepal

Kathmandu: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Sunday morning. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km. There is no immediate reports of casualties or damages to property.

A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. More than 8,964 people were killed and 22,000 people were injured in that earthquake

Nepal had suffered its worst recorded earthquake in 1934. It was measured at 8.0 and destroyed the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.