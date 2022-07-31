TN nursing student commits suicide in hostel

In Thiruverkadu, Tamil Nadu, a second-year nursing student allegedly committed suicide in her hostel at a private college. Sumathi, a 19-year-old from Erode, was found hanging inside a hostel room on Saturday night.

When the police were informed, they arrived on the scene, removed the body, and transported it for an autopsy. The case was immediately transferred to CB-CID.

The investigating team went to the scene to talk to the parents and other students, seize the student’s phone to examine call logs, and determine what led to the suicide.

In the past two weeks, there have been up to five student suicides in Tamil Nadu. The first incident came from Kallakurichi, when a student in class 12 allegedly jumped off her dormitory building because she was being harassed by teachers.