UP government set to promote eco-tourism with identification of 56 sites

Under the ‘One District, One Destination’ (ODOD) initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has designated 56 eco-tourism destinations in 56 districts in an effort to meet the dual goals of promoting eco-tourism and expanding employment possibilities.

The idea is to pick one location in each district that may be advertised as an eco-tourism destination to draw in outdoor enthusiasts.

In order to connect these sites with tourism, the Department of Forest is selecting viable places in each district of the state that will be developed under the ODOD project, per the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives.

There are many eco-tourism destinations in UP, but the tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and wetlands are the most well-known. Tigers and a variety of sal and teak woods are among the highlights of the Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary, which is situated in the Upper Gangetic plain and falls within Bahraich. The Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is noteworthy for being the ‘barasingha’s’ (swamp deer) native home