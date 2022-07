‘You bring smile to my face’: son Nasir Khan pens emotional note on late Johnny Walker’s death anniversary

Mumbai: Actor Nasir Khan penned a heartfelt note on the death anniversary of his father late actor-comedy king Johnny Walker on Friday on his social media account.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor dropped an old picture of Johnny Walker along with a caption. He wrote, ‘#johnnywalker my father was a simple man even at the height of his stardom. Remembering him on his death anniversary 29 Jul 2003. love u dad, miss u. u bring a smile to my face …’.

#johnnywalker my father was a simple man even at the height of his stardom. Remembering him on his death anniversary 29 Jul 2003. love u dad, miss u ?? u bring a smile to my face … pic.twitter.com/CQsq4iIVqx — Nasirr J. Walker (@khanasirr) July 28, 2022

As soon as he dropped the picture, Johnny Walker’s fans chimed into the comment section and showered their love for the late comedian. Johnny Walker was a well-known comedian in Bollywood. In his lifetime, Johnny has given us around 300 movies. Although he never took any acting classes, he had always been talented in this area of interest. People loved his impeccable timing for cracking comical jokes. Mohammad Rafi performed most of his songs for Johnny Walker. At the age of 96, Johnny bid farewell to the world on July 29, 2003. His iconic artworks and songs will continue to rule millions of hearts with his evergreen movies.