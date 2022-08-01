4-day Indian visit: Maldives President arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived in New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership between the two countries. Mohamed Solih is on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. He is accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.

‘A warm welcome to a close friend and maritime neighbour! President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. An opportunity to nurture the unwavering friendship between our two countries and lend further momentum to the multifaceted partnership’, MEA tweeted.

During the visit, President Solih will meet the President and hold talks with the Prime Minister. The External Affairs Minister will call on President Solih. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will be holding discussion with an Indian business delegation in Delhi. During this visit, President Solih will also visit Mumbai, Maharashtra and participate in business events.

Maldives is India’s key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation. During a press briefing last week, President Solih’s upcoming Official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide ranging partnership and lend further momentum to it. For India, the Maldives has always been a close and important maritime neighbour. Multifaceted ties between the two countries have strengthened despite the pandemic-related disruptions.