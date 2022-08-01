Car falls into canal in Tiruvalla; 3 killed

Pathanamthitta: All three persons in a car were killed when the vehicle fell into a canal on Monday at around 7 am, at Kallupalam in Tiruvalla. The car, with Thiruvananthapuram registration number plate, had three passengers including a child.

The car reportedly slipped and fell into the canal while attempting to overtake a private bus moving ahead. Two women and a man were in the car when the mishap happened. The vehicle overturned from Eraviperoor-Vennikulam road into a nearby stream. The locals, who rushed to the spot, pulled out the passengers from the car.

The mortal remains are kept at a hospital in Kumbanad. The deceased are yet to be identified. They are suspected to be Kumily Chakkupallam natives. The identity card of a student from Parumala Mar Gregorios College was reportedly recovered from the vehicle.