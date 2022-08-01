Core sector output in India surge by 12.7% in June

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) reported a gain of 12.7% in June this year. It was at 18.1% in May. This was announced by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in selected 8 core industries. The 8 industries are Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

As per the data released by the ministry, the output from the core industries rose 13.7% in April-June period.

Coal production, with a weightage of 10.33%, rose by 31.1% in June 2022 over June 2021. Its cumulative index jumped by 31.2% from April to June 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Crude oil production, with a weightage of 8.98%, declined by 1.7% year-over-year in June 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 0.6% from April to June 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.