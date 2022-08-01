Emirates Airlines resumes flights to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has resumed the daily flight service to London Stansted (STN). This is the air carrier’s third destination in London. The airline also operate flights to Heathrow and Gatwick in the British capital city.

Emirates Airlines will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer’ First Class cabin for the service. Emirates flight EK65 will depart Dubai at 8.50am and arrive in London Stansted at 1.30pm local time. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 9.10pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.10am local time, the following day.

The air carrier also increased the frequency of flights to London. The air carrier will operate 7 flights a week to Stansted, 6 daily flights to Heathrow and double daily flight to Gatwick .

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, travel agents or through online travel agents.

Emirates currently operate flights to 7 cities- London Heathrow, London Stansted, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow- in the UK. It will operate 110 weekly flights to the country from October this year.