First grain ship from Ukraine leaves Odessa port

Turkiye reported that the first grain shipment has departed the Odessa port, with Ukraine claiming it to be a ‘relief for the world.’

After months of negotiations over wheat and other agricultural products that were stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea port because of the war, President Erodgan’s administration assisted in mediating a grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

An Odessa-bound ship bound for Lebanon, according to Turkiye, will arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday. The ship is reportedly transporting 26,000 tonnes of maize, according to Ukrainian authorities. Antonio Guterres, the head of the UN, who was there when the grain agreement was made, applauded the decision and expressed the hope that it would be the ‘first of many commercial ships’ that would aid in the world’s recovery from the current security situation.

In response to Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea, Ukraine said that 20,000 tonnes of grain worth $10 billion were stockpiled in ports. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, had urged the UN to guarantee grain safety after Russia attacked the Odessa port with a missile after reaching the pact, infuriating Kyiv.

Ukraine had stated that the grain would be put into numerous ships under the personal supervision of President Zelensky.

Despite the grain agreement, Russia has continued to strike Ukrainian cities, with severe bombing reported in Kherson and other regions in the east and south. As Russian military advanced in the area over the weekend, the president of Ukraine encouraged residents to leave the Donetsk region.