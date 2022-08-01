Five members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Punjab Police, illegal firearms recovered

On Monday, the Punjab Police arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and seized eight illegal guns and 30 cartridges on them. Sandeep Sandhu, a Patiala resident, has been identified as the gang’s leader. In various police stations around the districts of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib, a FIR has already been filed against him.

Following a tip-off, the Fatehgarh Sahib District Police busted this interstate group operating in the region. According to the Anti-Gangster Task Force’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sandeep Sandhu was a friend of gangster Gurpreet Singh, also known as Guri, who lived in Patiala’s Boota Singh Wala, PS Ghagga.

The DIG stated that Guri is currently detained in Patiala jail and that both of them are engaged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. The DIG added that Guri and dead gangster Ankit Bhadu, who was previously killed in an encounter, were both charged with murder. According to the police, Sandeep Sandhu used to buy weapons from a weapon supplier in Uttar Pradesh (UP) who was under observation.