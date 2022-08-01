Foods that have a very small shelf life

We provide you with a list of foods that you need to eat as soon as you get them home. Additionally, always remember to look at the ‘Best Before’ date while purchasing such things. Consider the list of these foods.

Oats

Oats have taken over dalia in today’s time and are one of the popular superfoods that people eat these days. One of the healthiest breakfast staples is oatmeal, whether it be in the form of overnight oats, oatmeal khichdi, or oatmeal fruit bowl. To everyone’s surprise, they have an extremely short shelf life and can lose their effectiveness in as little as 4-6 months. Consequently, experts advise against purchasing oat stock in large quantities.

Flours

Although white flour is frequently recognised to have a longer shelf life, this does not suggest that you should keep it in storage for more than two to three years. It is suggested not to keep an excessive amount of flour on hand and to use it up within a year. Long-term storage of flour increases the risk of worm and pest infestation.

canned foods

It’s crucial that goods in cans be consumed within a year. Any small damage causes the food in cans to deteriorate.

Unopened oils

Unopened oils are believed to last up to two years when stored properly, which calls for keeping the oil in a refrigerator or another dark, cool location. Since the environment has a significant impact on the oil’s deterioration, one should always be alert for any changes in the smell or colour of the oil. Walnut oil, grapeseed oil, sesame oil, and avocado oil are a few of the oils that you should purchase with caution.

Exotic vegetables

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, and other exotic veggies should all be eaten right away. Make sure they are kept in a paper bag and in a cold, dry location if you intend to keep them for longer than a week.