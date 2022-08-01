Former AP CM NTR’s daughter committed suicide

K Uma Maheshwari, the sister-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the late actor-politician NT Rama Rao’s daughter, allegedly committed suicide on Monday. According to reports, Uma Maheshwari had health issues and had recently been receiving treatment.

Maheshwari passed away at her home in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. She was found in her bedroom hanging from the ceiling fan. The body has been moved by the police for an autopsy. ‘According to a preliminary investigation, she was under depression due to ill health. A case has been registered and the body has been shifted to Osmania hospital,’ Rajashekhar Reddy, a police officer at Jubilee Hills, spoke to India Today.

She was the youngest of NTR’s four daughters and the Telugu Desam Party’s founder (TDP).

The TDP was formed in 1982 by NT Rama Rao, also known as NTR, under the slogan of Telugu self-respect. Within nine months, NTR brought the party to power, ending the Congress’ single-party rule in the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh. At the age of 72, he passed away in 1996, just a few months after being deposed by a coup led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.