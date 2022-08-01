Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of August announced in the UAE. The fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices. The committee has decreased the price of petrol by 60 fils. The prices were increased in June and July and were reduced in May this year.

As per the revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 4.03 a litre. In July it was Dh 4.63 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 3.92 per litre. It was at Dh 4.52 in July. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 3.84 a litre, compared to from Dh 4.44 a litre last month. Diesel will now cost Dh4.14 a litre, compared to Dh4.76 a litre the previous month.