Gyanvapi Case: Lawyer representing Masjid Committee passes away

Varanasi: Abhay Nath Yadav, the lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case case died due to cardiac arrest, family sources said in Varanasi. The 62-year-old advocate died on Sunday night and will be cremated on Monday, they said.

Yadav, a resident of Pandeypur in Varanasi who had been practising for over 35 years, is survived by his widow, son, and two daughters. His family said Yadav was declared as brought dead at a private hospital where he was rushed to after he complained of chest pain around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Yadav was a prominent lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the case. The Allahabad High Court had last week adjourned the hearing of the case till August 3 challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for unhindered rights to pray to Hindu idols installed within the mosque complex.