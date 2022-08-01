Huawei launches new smartwatch: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Huawei launched a new smartwatch named ‘Huawei Watch 3 Pro’ in the Chinese market. The new smartwatch is available to purchase on Vmall at a special discounted price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The actual price of the wearable is CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is offered in a brown leather strap and a premium titanium strap.

The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. It comes with eSIM functionality that allows users to make and receive phone calls, download apps and more without requiring a smartphone.

The wearable comes with several health trackers like ECG analysis, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking features. It comes with over 100 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. This smartwatch is compatible with HarmonyOS, Android, and iOS devices.