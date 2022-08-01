India records highest-ever Foreign Direct Investment

New Delhi: The Union government informed that the country witnessed highest ever Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in last fiscal year. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data released by the government, around 6.31 lakh crore rupees were received as FDI. FDI Equity inflow in manufacturing sector has increased by 76% to 1.58 lakh crore rupees.

Earlier, a report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), revealed that the country is ranked 7th among countries in the case of foreign direct investment (FDI) in last calendar year. India is after USA, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada and Brazil. India is followed by South Africa, Russia and Mexico in the top-10 list.