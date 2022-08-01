Indian Railways to operate unreserved special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate an unreserved special train. The special train will be run between Sitapur and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Country extends state of emergency

Train No. 05459/05460 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur Unreserved Special train will be operated daily from August 5. Train number 05459 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur unreserved special train will depart from Sitapur at 9:30 am every day and will reach Shahjahanpur at 12:35 pm. Train number 05460 Shahjahanpur – Sitapur unreserved special train will leave Shahjahanpur at 2:45 pm every day and will reach Sitapur at 5:55 pm.