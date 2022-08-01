Karnataka CM Bommai says, ‘Lord Hanuman was born in Anjanadri hills’

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, has once more rekindled the debate about where Lord Hanuman was actually born by claiming that the Anjanadri hills in the Koppal district have long been known as the place. An earlier version of this claim was denied by neighbouring states Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, who asserted that Hanuman was born in each of their states.

‘Lord Hanuman was born in Anjanadri hills. There is proof in the form of Kishkindha [the current day Hampi]. There may have been controversial statements saying Hanuman was born here and there, but originally this was the place where Hanuman was born. He was born in Anjanadri Hills and Kishkindha, there is no confusion about it,’ CM Bommai remarked.

An earlier ‘dharmsabha,’ or religious meeting, held in Nashik to discuss this matter saw heated exchanges between two groups of the participating sadhus about seating arrangements and other matters.

The term ‘dharmasabha’ was coined by spiritual leader Kishkindha Mathadhipati Swami Govindanand Saraswati in response to his recent assertion that Lord Hanuman was actually born in Kishkindha, not Anjneri near Nashik as is often believed.