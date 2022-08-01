Land scam case; Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is under investigation in connection with the Patra chawl scam, has been held in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until August 4. The judge said, ‘I am of the opinion that ED custody for the accused till Aug 4 will suffice.’

Sanjay Raut’s lawyer, Ashok Mundargi, declared at the hearing that, ‘This, according to us, is a political vendetta.’ According to lawyer Mundargi, Raut was formally brought into custody on Monday at 12:45 a.m., but his liberty was revoked at 7:30 a.m.

He added that Raut was held without documents and prevented from leaving the house. According to attorney Mundargi, his client had six stents and was a heart patient. He asked the court to order the investigation team to stop interviewing Raut after midnight since doing so would worsen his health. The ED did not protest to this in any way.