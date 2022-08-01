Rahul criticises Prime Minister Modi for Sanjay Raut’s arrest, says ‘Message of ‘Raja’ is clear…’

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Gandhi stated on Twitter that ‘whoever speaks against me will suffer,’ in a veiled reference to Prime Minister Modi as Raja (the King). Through the involvement of central government agencies, efforts are being made to demotivate political opponents and silence the truth.

The Congress MP remarked, ‘In the end, the truth will win and ego will lose.’ in a further covert criticism of Modi after Gandhi called him a ‘tyrant.’ Apart from Rahul Gandhi, a number of other Congress leaders condemned Raut’s arrest and charged that the Modi government was attempting to silence the opposition.