Since Roe v Wade was overturned, Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights.

There are several reasons why the Kansas abortion rights referendum is important. It is a part of the initial round of comparable votes that will determine whether state governments will be allowed to enact stringent abortion laws following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. Additionally, it will shed light on how widely the nation’s populace has embraced the court’s hotly contested ruling. If the vote is successful, the Kansas government will have the authority to outright outlaw abortion, if they so chose.

Right now, abortion is legal in Kansas with certain limits, and it is also the place of choice for people from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri (states where the process is banned).

When asked about the situation, Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Tremendous Plains, told The Guardian that ‘there has been a great deal of astonishment at the local level from folks who, I think, really didn’t imagine Roe would fall or that we could end up in this circumstance.’

The provision of abortion services locally depends on Kansas, and it’s easy for people to look across state lines to see the effects of bans, she continued.

As a result, the vote in Kansas also has overarching consequences not just for the state – but for the region as well. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the ‘people in the state have the right to terminate a pregnancy’ and the vote can also further strengthen the stance.