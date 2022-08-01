Something blew up in the Sun’s shadow. Its intensity is still unknown.

An explosion has been seen behind the northeastern limb of the star in our solar system as the Sun approaches the top of its solar cycle. Some of the explosion’s remnants, which are still hidden from Earth’s orbital perspective, were visible to solar observatories.

A long-lasting C9.3-class solar flare was detected by Earth-orbiting satellites about 2309 UT on July 31, when the explosion was first observed. ‘Due to the sun’s edge partially obscuring it, the intensity is possibly underestimated. Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) of NASA captured images of hot debris travelling away from the explosion site ‘According to spaceweather, which monitors solar activity.

While the explosion was powerful, experts have predicted that Earth is not in the line of fire from the Sun. Scientists are expected to get a view of the active region later this week as it comes to sight.

‘The planet Earth is not at risk. The explosion is crucial because it might signal the emergence of an active region later this week over the northeastern limb of the sun. A new sunspot group could disrupt weeks of comparatively calm weather’ According to spaceweather’s assessment.

A minor G-1 class geomagnetic storm could reach Earth, according to forecasts from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The sun’s southern hole in its atmosphere experienced an explosion that caused a high-speed stream of solar wind and gaseous material to be released toward the inner planets, including Earth.

Geomagnetic storms are a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.

CMEs and solar flares are happening more frequently as the sun’s 11-year activity cycle picks up. A significant solar explosion was also photographed by the Solar Ultraviolet Imager onboard the GOES-18 satellite, which was deployed on March 1. On July 10, a picture of the Coronal Mass Ejection was taken in the lower right corner of the sun.

‘The potential impacts of solar eruptions on Earth’s magnetosphere and near-Earth space depend on the size and trajectory of the eruptions. These effects may result in geomagnetic storms, which can interfere with communications, navigation, and power systems. The International Space Station and orbiting satellites may also sustain radiation harm as a result of these storms’ in a statement, Noaa added.