Tamil Nadu student arrested for connections to ISIS, planned to kill VIP in Ambur

An engineering student who was arrested in Tamil Nadu for ties to the terrorist group ISIS was preparing to murder a VIP in Ambur. According to the FIR filed against the student for planning a terrorist attack, which India Today has access to, the accused interacted with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria through the social media sites Instagram and Telegram (ISIS).

Several Intelligence groups conducted a nationwide search in 29 sites before the student was arrested. According to the FIR, the accused had planned to plant bombs against non-Muslim homes and was a member of ISIS.

Under sections 18, 18A, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act as well as sections 121, 122, and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police have filed a FIR against the accused (UAPA).