5.83 crore Income Tax Returns filed till July 31

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department informed that 5.83 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till 31st of July. July 31st was the deadline to file ITRs. On July 31, more than 72.42 lakh ITRs were filed. This is a new record.

As per a statement issued by the Union Finance Ministry, on July 31, e-filing portal also set other benchmarks including – highest per second rate of ITR filing: 570 (at 4:29:30 pm), highest per minute rate of ITR filing: 9573 (at 7:44 pm), and the highest per hour rate of ITR filing: 5,17,030, between 5 PM to 6 PM.