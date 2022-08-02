AIIMS student ends life in Bhopal

On Sunday night in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a woman took her own life by jumping from the third storey of a nearby hostel. The deceased was a 20-year-old student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal.

The second-year MBBS student is from Kerala’s Ernakulam and may have had depression, according to Sanjeev Kumar Chowkse, the in charge of the Bagsevania police station.

‘She jumped off the hostel on campus at 6 pm. We do not know why she took this step. No suicide note has been found and the probe into the incident continues’, he said.