Asus launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched its flagship smartphone named ‘Asus ZenFone 9’ in Taiwan. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800). The phone is offered in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, and Starry Blue colours. Details about its pricing and availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 9 runs Android 12 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits of peak brightness and 112% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, in-display Fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.