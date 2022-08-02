California becomes the third US state to declare an emergency due to monkeypox.

In response to an increase in monkeypox cases, California has become the third US state to declare an emergency. The state intends to coordinate a stronger response to monkeypox, increase awareness, and secure additional vaccines by announcing a statewide emergency.

The other two states to declare emergencies due to the disease are New York and Illinois.

California has reported 827 cases of monkeypox to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is the second-highest number in the nation after New York.

5,811 instances in all, from 48 different nations, have been registered in the nation. Since the Boston health officials identified the first US case in May, the outbreak has grown dramatically.

California, Illinois, and New York, three of the largest US states, collectively account for 47% of all confirmed monkeypox illnesses in the US. With roughly 1,400 cases verified as of Monday, New York has emerged as the outbreak’s epicentre, according to CNBC.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said in a statement on Monday that the state is working urgently at all levels of government to stop the spread of monkeypox. ‘California is leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing, and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment, and outreach,’ he said.

We’ll keep collaborating with the federal government to get more vaccines, spread knowledge about risk reduction, and support the LGBTQ community in its fight against stigma, he added.

Newsom stated that testing, contract tracing, and community outreach are all being used by state officials at all levels of government to stop the disease’s spread.

Monkeypox was classified as a worldwide health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month after 19,000 cases were reported in at least 78 nations.

Because the virus is rapidly spreading over Europe and North America, the epidemic is exceptional. Throughout the past, monkeypox spread slowly in West and Central Africa where the virus is carried by rats and other animals.

The majority of monkeypox transmission occurs during sex, according to the CDC. Nearly 98% of patients who provided clinics with demographic data identified as guys who have sex with men.