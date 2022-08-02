Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of ‘Team India’

London: The Indian team is performing well at the ongoing Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the women’s four team will play in the gold medal match in lawn bowls event. The Indian teams will also contest in gold medal matches in badminton and table tennis.

Here is the full Day 5 India schedule:

Lawn Bowls — Women’s pairs Round 1 (India vs New Zealand), women’s triples Round 1 (India vs New Zealand, , men’s singles Round 1 (Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand, 4:15 PM), women’s four gold medal match (India vs South Africa, 4:15 PM), men’s fours Round 1 (India vs Fiji, 8:45 PM), women’s triples round 2 (India vs England, 8:45 PM)

Weightlifting (2 PM)– women’s 76kg (Punam Yadav), men’s 96kg (Vikas Thakur, 6:30 PM), women’s 87kg (Usha Bannur NK, 11 PM)

Athletics (2:30 PM)– Men’s long jump qualifying round (Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya), men’s high jump qualifying round (Tejaswin Shankar, 12:03 AM), women’s discus throw final (Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, 12:52 AM)

Aquatics (3:04 PM) — men’s 200m backstroke heat 2 (Srihari Nataraj), men’s 1500m freestyle heat 1 (Advait Page, 4:10 PM), men’s 1500m freestyle heat 2 (Kushagra Rawat, 4:28 PM)

Artistic Gymnastics (5:30 PM) — men’s vault final (Satyajit Mondal), men’s parallel bars final (Saif Sadik Tamboli, 6:35 PM)

Table Tennis (6 PM)– Mixed team gold medal match (India vs TBD)

Hockey (6:30 PM)– Women’s Pool A India vs England

Squash (8:30 PM) — women’s plate semi-finals (Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Fazia Zafar), men’s singles semi-finals (Saurav Ghoshal, 9:15 PM)

Badminton (10 PM)– Mixed team finals

Boxing (11:45 PM) — Over 63.5-67kg Round of 16, Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey of Ghana