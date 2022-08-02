Congress leader Feroz Khan’s daughter dies in a car crash

Daughter of Congress politician Feroz Khan was pronounced dead on the spot due to alleged overspeeding on Airport Road.

Tanaya Khakde, 22, and her companions were travelling in an i10 automobile to Sathamrai village when the driver, Mirza Ali, allegedly went too fast and lost control, flipping the vehicle over. Mirza narrowly avoided being injured since she was wearing a seat belt and the airbags were also released during the incident. Unfortunately, Tanaya, who was in the back seat, rolled in the vehicle as it flipped, suffering severe head injuries.

The event happened within the boundaries of Sathamrai village on NH-44 in the early hours of Monday. The patrol team and onlookers immediately turned the car up straight and called for an ambulance. However, Tanaya passed away while being taken to the hospital. After informing Tanya’s parents, her body was sent to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem examination.