Cosmic Byte launches 2 gaming headsets in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: India based gaming accessories brand, Cosmic Byte, has launched two new gaming headsets – Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino. The Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino are available at a special launch pricing of Rs 6499 and Rs 4499 respectively on Amazon and the Cosmic Byte website. The headsets are compatible with PC, Mobile, Tablets, PS4, PS5, and XBOX.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless specifications: The new gaming headset features metal armbands and aluminium frames. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of around 24 hours. This gaming headset features 50mm high fidelity drivers, 20ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos audio.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Neutrino specifications: The headset features metal armbands and aluminium frames. It support Dolby Atmos audio. It is equipped with button controls to toggle the inbuilt LEDs. Connectivity options include USB Type- C, and a 3.5mm audio port. The gaming headphone comes with a detachable microphone.