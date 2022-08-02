Delhi government launches ‘Doctor on Wheels’ programme, childcare facility for construction workers

On Monday, the Delhi government launched a number of social welfare for construction workers in the capital, including mobile health checks and creche services.

The ‘Doctor on Wheels’ scheme will be introduced to make regular health checkups easier. Children will also have access to mobile creches so that they can receive improved daycare facilities and modern services.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, made the remarks about these two new schemes on Monday after serving as the chairman of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board meeting.

Additionally, during the meeting, a discussion was conducted about updating the Construction Labour Welfare Board’s website to give beneficiaries greater and simpler access through an educational and user-friendly website.