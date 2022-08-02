India to face West Indies in 3rd T20I: Possible playing XI

Port of Spain: In cricket, the Indian men’s team will face West Indies in the 3rd T20I today at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts. . India won the 1st T20I by 68 runs. In the 2nd T20I, West Indies won by 5 wickets. The series is currently tied at 2-2.

Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of ‘Team India’

India: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan