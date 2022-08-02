Kerala Govt announces to postpone film awards ceremony amid incessant rains

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday said the state Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held here on August 3, has been postponed in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state and the sounding of Red Alert warning issued in the district. The award ceremony was scheduled to be held at the Nishagandhi open auditorium in the capital city. Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan said the new date would be announced later.

The awards were announced on May 27. The best actor award was shared by Biju Menon (Aarkkariyam) and Joju George for ‘Nayattu’ and ‘Madhuram’. Revathi won the best actress award for her role in ‘Bhoothakaalam’. Box office hit ‘Hridayam’, starring Pranav Mohanlal, became the best popular movie, and Jeo Baby-directed ‘Freedom Fight’ won the special jury mention, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan said while announcing the award. The jury was headed by Hindi film-maker and script-writer Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

Various districts of the southern state have been witnessing incessant rains for the last two days and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in 10 districts for Tuesday. The district collectors have declared holiday for all educational institutions in 10 districts. The department also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5. Various weather models of the Central Meteorological Department, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, National Centers for Environmental Prediction and European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, also said widespread heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Kerala during the day.