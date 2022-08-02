Man arrested at Delhi’s IGI airport with more than Rs 58 lakh foreign money

On Sunday, a passenger from India was detained by customs agents at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport with foreign currency valued Rs 58,16,625. The total was made up of USD 5000 and 2,62,500 Saudi Riyals.

The passenger was on a flight from New Delhi to Dubai when the crew asked him to leave because they thought he looked suspicious. The hidden foreign cash in his duffle bag were found after a thorough inspection of his luggage. The total amount in Indian rupees was approximately Rs 58,16,625.

The Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal 3, placed the recovered money in the bank in the president’s name. The passenger was held under section 104 (Power to detain), and the currencies were taken in accordance with section 110 (Seizure of goods, documents, and items) of the Customs Act.