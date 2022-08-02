Must-try royal delicacies from Indian states

Indian cuisine is a treasure mine of undiscovered delicacies that are patiently cooked in luscious spice and herb flavours and served with a dash of regal delight. There is no dispute that Indian royal food, which boasts of their rich taste and tradition, has some of the best-kept culinary secrets. Here are 7 mouthwatering foods from the formerly royal states that you simply must taste.

Indrahar

This delectable recipe is a well-kept secret from the Rewa dynasty’s culinary legacy. A traditional meal from the Rewa kingdom’s treasury is indrahar. Pushpraj Singh, the Maharaja of Rewa, remarked that lentils, spinach, and other crops requiring little water were the staples of the Rewa kingdom’s diet. In an exclusive interview he shared his signature dish, which is a melange of 5 lentils, soaked overnight, fermented and steamed. This dish can be relished after frying or can be steamed. This delicious delicacy is a mix of spices, dals and some traditional culinary secrets.

Gosht Khada Masala

A treasured treasure from the Royal Nizams’ cooking is gosh khada masala. This gastronomic delight is a signature recipe of the Salar Jung family of the Nizams, who are renowned for their superb blending of spices and meat with a tinge of tanginess. The majority of the royal clan’s culinary recipes are created under the direction of hakims since the ladies of the royal clan always prioritised the health and flavour of the cuisine.

?Tahri

In one of her interviews, Tahri Rajkumari Ratna Singh from the former kingdoms of Pratapgarh and Kalakankar discussed how the ethnic impact influenced the cuisine of these areas. One of her most fond comfort foods is Tahri, which is a yellow rice recipe from the Awadhi cuisine. A delicious mix of aromatic spices, lentils and veggies cooked with rice, this dish is a classic one pot meal.

Dham

The traditional royal dish from the Katoch dynasty, known as ‘Kangra,’ is a pleasure for those who appreciate complex flavours with a sultry spice scent.

Hara Maas

The traditional recipes of the Akheraj dynasty, such as Hara Maas, Rabori, and Matki Maas, will make you marvel how the ingredients were combined in such a genius way, showcasing the rich heritage of this kingdom. The cuisine of this dynasty is inspired by both the Marwar and Mewar regions due to its location between both.

Curry of Rampur Mutton

The flavour of the royal Rampur mutton is defined by the rich, soft, and aromatic combination of spices and meat that have been slow cooked to perfection. The Rampur cuisine is influenced by the Mughlai, Awadhi, Afghani and Rajput flavours.

Mirchi Gosht

Mirchi Gosht, which is regarded as one of the most exquisite dishes from the Jamwal dynasty, is considered to be another culinary treasure from the regal country of Kashmir. This famous meat dish is a blend of delectable beef cooked with potent and fragrant spices. The majority of the vegetarian and nonvegetarian meals in this region’s cuisine contain the three components saffron, cardamom, and cinnamon.