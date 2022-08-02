Please watch my films, Aamir Khan said in response to the “boycott Bollywood, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha” trends.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently addressed social media criticism surrounding him and his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha during a media appearance. The actor met with a select group of media on Sunday to discuss his movie. The actor claimed he felt ‘sorry’ over hashtags like ‘Boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ spreading on Twitter. He also argued that the trolls make it appear as though he does not love his nation, but that is blatantly false.

When asked if popular hashtags like ‘boycott Bollywood’ have any impact on him, he responded, ‘That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,’

The Dangal star added, ‘I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,’ he said.

An official remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.