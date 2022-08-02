Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher. BSE Sensex ended with a marginal gain of 20.86 points, or 0.04% at 58,136.36. NSE Nifty was up 5.40 points, or 0.03% to close at 17,345.45.

Also Read; 5.83 crore Income Tax Returns filed till July 31

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.