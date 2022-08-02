DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Aug 2, 2022, 04:34 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher.   BSE Sensex ended with a marginal gain of 20.86 points, or 0.04% at 58,136.36. NSE Nifty  was up 5.40 points, or 0.03% to close at 17,345.45.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid. The top losers in the market were  Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

