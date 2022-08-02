Using these ‘touch tips’ will increase sexual pleasure

A new research study has revealed that a ‘proper touch’ can increase your sexual pleasure and will rigid the bond between couples. As per the study, there are several ‘pleasure points’ in women’s body and if properly touched at these points it will enhance the sexual pleasure.

These are the ‘pleasure points’:

Ren 6: This is located on the stomach, two fingers’ width below the belly button. Massaging this area for two minutes can help to release pent-up energy and frustration. It also allows blood flow to restore to your genitals and by this helping you to both reach orgasm.

KI7: This is located on the border of the Achilles tendon on the inside of the foot SP6 – about four fingers up on the inside of the ankle. This is an essential point in treating sexual disorders. It can help ease painful sex for women and sexual impotence for men.

DU20: This is located around the top of the head, in line with the tips of the ears. Massaging this area will make you calm and also help to save energy to improve your sexual stamina.