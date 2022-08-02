Vegetables and fruits that reduce the effects of ageing on the skin

To get gorgeous skin, people utilise a range of products and follow a thorough skincare regimen. The most effective way to get healthy skin is to change or alter one’s diet. Some fruits and vegetables can help us avoid wrinkles and dull skin by becoming a part of our meals.

Here are some recommendations for foods that can aid you in getting the outcomes you want:

Avocado: Fatty acids found in avocados aid in the battle against inflammation and support healthy, beautiful skin. They also contain a variety of essential minerals, including potassium, B vitamins, and vitamins K, C, E, and A, which prevent the detrimental effects of ageing.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a fantastic source of vitamin C, vitamin K, a number of antioxidants, fibre, calcium, folate, and lutein, making it a powerful anti-inflammatory food. Since the body needs vitamin C to make collagen, this fruit gives the skin strength and flexibility.

Blueberries: Along with vitamins A and C, they have age-defying antioxidants called anthocyanin. According to a research by the National Library of Medicine, these assist in halting collagen loss. Eating blueberries can help protect your skin from harm that the sun, stress and pollution do.