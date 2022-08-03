‘Batgirl’ is put on hold by Warner Bros and won’t be screened in theatres or on HBO Max

After the movie entered the post-production phase, Warner Bros. and DC Comics formally cancelled ‘Batgirl,’ which will no longer debut in theatres or on any other digital platforms, including HBO Max.

Leslie Grace played the lead in the movie, which was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also worked on ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Bad Boys for Life.’ As part of a company-wide initiative at Warner Bros. to produce feature films especially for HBO Max, the movie received the go-ahead in 2021.

However, the company’s objectives have shifted back to theatrical releases under the new corporate leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery, leaving ‘Batgirl’ without a fitting home.

Along with the ‘Batgirl’, Warner bros. has also shelved ‘Scoob! : Holiday Haunt,’ a followup to the 2020 film ‘Scoob!’

‘We are still awaiting the senior members of the production house to issue an official statement regarding the shelving of the big projects.’ Variety quotes studio insiders as saying that the desire for the studio’s slate of DC films to be at a blockbuster scale, not the quality of the movie or the dedication of the filmmakers, was what led to the decision to shelve ‘Batgirl.’

The funding for ‘Batgirl’ was intended for HBO Max home viewing rather than a significant international theatrical release. Along with Grace, the ‘Batgirl’ included important performances by J.K. Simmons, Jim Gordon, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton.

The choice still surprises people because studios rarely never end a production completely because they would rather see at least a small return on their investment.

Additionally, it happens at a time when Warner Bros. is still debating how to proceed with ‘The Flash,’ a DC adaptation that was planned and financed particularly for a 2023 theatrical release. The film has been utterly hamstrung by repeated allegations of abuse and misconduct by its star, Ezra Miller, Variety reported.