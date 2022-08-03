Breaking News -Suspected gas leak; 150 workers hospitalised

A mysterious gas leak at an apparel manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam hospitalised 150 workers. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Brandix Special Economic Zone, and it was the second such incident in less than two months. According to the Hindustan Times, before the authorities began evacuating, the workers in the unit displayed vomiting and itching symptoms, and a number of them were unconscious. According to police statements, all of the workers were taken to nearby hospitals and are currently stable.

The victims were taken to a medical centre within the zone before being transferred to the Anakapalli government hospital for further treatment. However, neither institution was able to pinpoint the exact cause of the incident at the manufacturing unit. A similar incident occurred in June, when approximately 500 female workers complained of discomfort. They became unconscious, and several of them displayed symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

At the time, authorities stated that there was a possible ammonia leak from a nearby Porus Laboratories unit, which resulted in the unit being closed for several days. However, a repeat of the incident has caused concern among both the workers and the plant’s owners. According to the Hindustan Times, a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad has been inspecting the area on the orders of the AP Pollution Control Board.