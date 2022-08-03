CM Jai Ram Thakur says, Himachal has seen unparalleled development in 75 years

According to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the 75 years of its existence, Himachal Pradesh has established itself as a model state, not just among the hill states but also a number of other large states. He was speaking to a crowd at a community event in the Bhattiyat assembly segment in Chowari.

According to him, the state has seen unparalleled development in all areas. He claimed that HP’s industrious and committed employees deserve all the credit for this, in addition to the occasionally effective leadership given by the state.

According to Thakur, roads are the heart of growth in hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh, where successive state governments have given special attention to road construction. He claimed that the PMGSY, which was started by the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and built roughly half of the country’s roadways, was crucial in maintaining rural connectivity.

According to the chief minister, Himachal did a wonderful work with the immunisation campaign and became the first state in the nation to attain 100% coverage of the first and second doses of immunisation.