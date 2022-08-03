For ensuring access to financial services to visually challenged, Delhi HC forms panel

A high-powered committee headed by a professor from IIT Delhi has been formed by the Delhi High Court to look into the issues relating to the accessibility of financial services for those who are visually impaired and to propose practical solutions.

In a decision issued on July 29, 2022, the justices Satish Chander Sharma and Subramonium Prasad stated that ‘a High Powered Committee is constituted by this Court to look into all the grievances raised in the petitions and to offer practical solutions in the matter.’

Prof. M Balakrishnan from IIT Delhi will preside over the committee. The committee was formed with Prof. M. Balakrishnan as its chairman, and the Director of IIT Delhi has been asked to offer all material aid. Three months have been given to the panel to submit the status report.

The directive has been given while taking into account a request made for clarity about the appointment of a committee to ensure visually impaired people’s access to financial services. It has been made clear by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that the work of the seven-member committee would not be limited to the problems highlighted in the current case alone but will also include related issues.