John Boyega refutes reports that he will join Marvel.

John Boyega, a Hollywood actor, has officially refuted all of the rumours that he will be a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Boyega reportedly said in an interview with an American magazine, ‘For me right now, that is not in the vision. I wish to take subtle actions… Since I am aware of how difficult it will be to top ‘Iron Man’ in that universe, I want to donate my talents to independent films with original, innovative concepts.’

The ‘Detroit’ actor has not denied all the rumours, claiming that he is not interested in the MCU at this moment, although rumours about his being in the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel ‘The Marvels’ date back to 2021.

Femi Oguns, Boyega’s manager, said, ‘Boyega has always wanted to change the acting world and make history; for him, it has never been about trying to fit into a mould. He want to be the box’s outline.’

While this is happening, Boyega will next be seen in the August 26, 2022 release of the thriller ‘Breaking’ with Nichole Biharie and Olivia Washington.

In addition, he will appear in ‘The Woman King’ with Viola Davis, which is scheduled to open in theatres on September 16, 2022.