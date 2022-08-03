Kanpur school manager booked after students forced to recite ‘Kalma’

A private school in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly found teaching Kalma to its students. The issue came to light after numerous parents complained that their young children attending Florets International School were being compelled to recite the Kalma after morning prayers. After the parents’ complaints reached the police, the management was questioned, and on Monday morning, only the national song was sung.

Ankit Gupta, the parent of a child said, ‘One day my daughter said that she is unable to learn this (Kalma). We filed the complaint in school. They asked us to give a written notice. In another branch, they sing Muslim prayers on speakers. We will put our child in a different school if this is the case’.

ACP Nishank Sharma acknowledged the occurrence and stated that this approach had been used for the previous ten years. He said that the District Magistrate had also been informed of the situation.

‘Yesterday night we received a tweet that Islamic prayers are being done in a private school. The DM was informed and yesterday we spoke with school management. In the morning, 4 prayers related to all religions are being taught. For the last 12-13 years this is being followed. Today only national anthem was sang. In student diary still there are 4 prayers’, the ACP said.